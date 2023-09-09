Here's what you've been searching for - a brand new, affordable 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Nathanael Park! Built by Delta Homes, you won't believe what is included with this great detached townhome. There is a stainless steel kitchen appliance package - including the refrigerator! There are granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, and beautiful LVP flooring covers the entire main level. The spacious primary bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath, and there's even an attached garage. Slated for completion in October! Please note: HOA dues are not set as of yet.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Two people died and another three sustained serious injuries on Friday morning along U.S. 220 after an accident involving …
The Greensboro city council has banned its first public speaker under a new policy that aims to stop what Mayor Nancy Vaughan calls “consisten…
As the homeless are unrooted around the city, some are questioning policies that could see them losing their private belongings.
MAYODAN — Police believe an 18-year-old may have accidentally fired the gun that lodged a bullet in his chest and killed him Sunday.
A 100-year-old African tortoise named Biscuit has been reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal, according to the Parish of A…