Here's what you've been searching for - a brand new, affordable 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Nathanael Park! Built by Delta Homes, you won't believe what is included with this great detached townhome. There is a stainless steel kitchen appliance package - including the refrigerator! There are granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, and beautiful LVP flooring covers the entire main level. The spacious primary bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath, and there's even an attached garage. Slated for completion in October! Please note: HOA dues are not set as of yet.