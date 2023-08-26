Here's what you've been searching for - a brand new, affordable 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Nathanael Park! Built by Delta Homes, you won't believe what is included with this great detached townhome. There is a stainless steel kitchen appliance package - including the refrigerator! There are granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, and beautiful LVP flooring covers the entire main level. The spacious primary bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath, and there's even an attached garage. Slated for completion in October! Please note: HOA dues are not set as of yet.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $250,000
