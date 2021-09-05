 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $254,900

Vacant! Newly updated 3BDRM 2 BTH Two-level home. Spacious living throughout with large living room, kitchen w/ granite countertops and SS appliances, separate dining room and split bedrooms with two comfortable size rooms w/ full bath and Owners retreat on opposite side of home featuring en-suite w/ shower. Lower level features huge family room, laundry and utility room. Enjoy backyard with deck and serenity. This home is a must see!

