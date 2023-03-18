RANCH IN THE CITY!!! Excellent location on very private and shaded large lot. Enjoy the quaint small town feel while living in this home. Close proximity to UNCG, Greensboro Coliseum, City Public Library, grocery store, shops and restaurants. Interior includes upgraded carpet in great room and bedrooms. Vinyl in kitchen, baths and entry. Beautiful granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms including soft closing doors on cabinets. Large eat in kitchen including additional seating at bar. All new stainless appliances dishwasher, range and microwave. This is the perfect sized home!!