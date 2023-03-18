RANCH IN THE CITY!!! Excellent location on very private and shaded large lot. Enjoy the quaint small town feel while living in this home. Close proximity to UNCG, Greensboro Coliseum, City Public Library, grocery store, shops and restaurants. Interior includes upgraded carpet in great room and bedrooms. Vinyl in kitchen, baths and entry. Beautiful granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms including soft closing doors on cabinets. Large eat in kitchen including additional seating at bar. All new stainless appliances dishwasher, range and microwave. This is the perfect sized home!!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the blue bloods of college basketball and its rabid fans will be invading Greensboro as part of March Madness. It’s just not the blue b…
The 10,065-square-foot home borders the Blue Ridge Parkway and Biltmore Estate equestrian trails.
Five from the ACC, which includes Duke and N.C. State, make it to the NCAA Tournament; Wake Forest doesn't make NIT field
North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson do not make NCAA Tournament field; Tar Heels choose not to play in NIT
Greensboro Police Department are investigating an armed robbery Saturday night of a grocery store.
Last year, three Rodanthe, N.C., vacation homes collapsed into the ocean between February and May.