New construction! One level living home scheduled to be completed at the end of September 2023. Estimated over 1300 sq ft, with a one car garage! Great features include: 30 year architectural shingles, marble laminate countertop, LVP flooring, 9 ft ceilings throughout, carpet in all bedrooms, & walk-in closet in master bedroom! This builder paid attention to detail with crown molding, Cambrian interior doors, & more! Call listing agent for more information!