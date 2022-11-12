 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $259,900

Beautifully maintained end unit Townhome. Kitchen features an island, pantry, shaker style cabinets, and lots of counter space. Upstairs primary bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling and private bath with linen closet and separate walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. Conveniently located to major highways, parks, restaurants, and shopping. HOA dues include use of pool, tennis courts, playground, trails, and other amenities!

