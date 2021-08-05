3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $259,999

Like NEW! Lovely Move in Ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NE Greensboro, ready for new owners. On the main level there is a bonus room/office space. Living room with a gas fireplace for those cool winter nights. The second level consists of an owner's suite with a deluxe (full bath, walk-in shower and separate tub & a linen closet), 3 additional bedrooms, full bath & a laundry room. This home also has a fenced backyard great for privacy.. Schedule your private showing today!