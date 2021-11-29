 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $260,000

Move-in ready one-level home on 4.10 acres w/ a POND VIEW! Open floor plan w/cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireside LR open to kitchen & breakfast area. Laminate flooring & neutral & gray wall colors. Primary suite w/ceiling fan, TWO closets & private bath w/walk-in shower & private access to back deck. Split bedroom plan gives two additional bedrooms & hall bath. Garage converted to workshop! Large back deck overlooks stocked pond, private & level yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert