Offer Deadline: ALL OFFERS to be SUBMITTED NO LATER THAN 3pm FRIDAY MAY 26th. Must see this welcoming open floorplan. 9 ft ceilings on the main floor. The Kitchen has granite counters, gorgeous cabinets with plenty of storage. Kitchen has large island perfect for entertaining. Separate Dining and Great Room. Large Primary Bedroom features spacious walk in closet. Primary Bath Suite features double vanities, walk in shower. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, walking and biking trails. .