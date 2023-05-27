Offer Deadline: ALL OFFERS to be SUBMITTED NO LATER THAN 3pm FRIDAY MAY 26th. Must see this welcoming open floorplan. 9 ft ceilings on the main floor. The Kitchen has granite counters, gorgeous cabinets with plenty of storage. Kitchen has large island perfect for entertaining. Separate Dining and Great Room. Large Primary Bedroom features spacious walk in closet. Primary Bath Suite features double vanities, walk in shower. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, walking and biking trails. .
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
No injuries were reported in the crash, but it prompted Greensboro-based Jet It founder and CEO Glenn Gonzales to ground his company’s 20 HondaJets.
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police were called at approximately 4 a.m. to the 3400 block of West Gate City Boulevard, where they located the victim.
The 73-year-old woman died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…