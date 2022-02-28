3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $264,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS - STRONGEST & BEST DUE BY 1PM ON 2/27/2022. Desirable 27455 zip code! This move-in ready home has great curb appeal and has been updated with many quality features, including: modern kitchen with soft-closed cabinetry, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, oversized lazy susan and stainless steel appliances. New HVAC (2021). New craftsman-style front door and stylized foyer. Freshly painted throughout. Master on main with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Upstairs' open floor plan includes, den area with a full bath and two large bedrooms with ample closet space. Vinyl siding, newer windows and large fenced-in backyard. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR - SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!