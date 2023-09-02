Three bedroom, 2.5 bath home built in 2020 and located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Asbury Subdivision. Large great room open to dining area and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs. Large primary bedroom with its own primary bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs also has another two bedrooms, full bath, and a loft. Heat Pump, attached garage, paved drive, privacy fence in backyard. Come take a look soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $264,900
