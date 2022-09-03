3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $265,000

Move In Ready townhome in the heart of Reedy Fork! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is packed with beautiful upgrades. On the first floor you will find an open concept perfect for entertaining with wood vinyl floors throughout the foyer, half bath, kitchen, great room and dining area. The large kitchen boasts castled espresso cabinets, granite countertops, island w/bar seating and a spacious pantry. On the second floor you will find a split bedroom floorpan offering extra privacy. The primary bedroom includes an oversized closet, ensuite with 5' shower, private toilet room and dual vanity. The backyard is the perfect place to relax! With a private undisturbed tree line to give you all the peace and serenity you could ever need! So much to talk about! Schedule your showing today!