Welcome to Reedy Fork, a sought after community with walk ability, trails, convenience and community pool/clubhouse. Sellers offering $4,000 credit for buyer for closing costs or misc repairs. Open plan on main level with three generous size bedrooms upstairs. Fresh paint on main level, stairs and upper hallway, wonderful open plan with ample cabinets/counter area in kitchen. Generous primary bedroom upstairs with walk in closet and attached bath. Neutral decor ready for your personal touches. Solar panels on roof so current average monthly electric bill is under $55!! WOW! Why pay huge sums for rent or utilities when you can own this energy efficient home for less? Perfect first time buyer home or investment opportunity. Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $265,000
