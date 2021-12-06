3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $265,000

This is your chance to live in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Greensboro - Kirkwood. This single-level brick ranch, close to shopping, restaurants and the city's major highways - features three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a carport and huge front yard and backyards. Bring your creative ideas to update this corner lot home located in one of the city's friendliest neighborhoods. Start prepping for next year's Independence Day parade! Will not last!