 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $265,000

This is your chance to live in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Greensboro - Kirkwood. This single-level brick ranch, close to shopping, restaurants and the city's major highways - features three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a carport and huge front yard and backyards. Bring your creative ideas to update this corner lot home located in one of the city's friendliest neighborhoods. Start prepping for next year's Independence Day parade! Will not last!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert