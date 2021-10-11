An outdoor oasis in the city! This home is a rare find in the area. Potential for rental income, because the property has a 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house. Multiple storage buildings, all with power. An outdoor space that will remind you of sitting in the woods at your favorite spot, all to yourself. This home is in an area close to shopping and all amenities of Greensboro also close to Guilford College. Separate driveways for guest house and main house. The main house has the fashion of the 1930s with a touch of modern living. You will find yourself falling in love with the built-in buffet-style dining, built-in shelves in the living room, and the modern flavor of a tile shower. The abundance of windows allows you to enjoy the outdoors while sitting inside. Come see and you will fall in love as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $265,000
