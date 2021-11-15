3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $269,000

Spacious ranch home in Guilford Hills, ready for new owner! Home has new roof, fully renovated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, new A/C and air handler coil, new gravel driveway, and new doors throughout. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas, and LVP in kitchen and baths. No carpet anywhere! Home has a large den with fireplace and built in book shelves. Plus theres is a large Living room which is open to the dining room, so there is space for everyone! Bathrooms have been updated with resurfaced tubs and tiles. Large corner lot with storage building and plenty of space for gardening. So convinient to shopping, dining & parks!