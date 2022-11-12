3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $270,000

Adorable townhouse in the desirable Robyns Glen neighborhood! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This newer home offers great updates like granite countertops in the kitchen, SS appliances and fresh paint throughout. Open concept living space that will be perfect for hosting family and friends. High ceilings in the living room make the space look even bigger! Master on main floor!! Head upstairs and you will see two additional bedrooms, bathroom and a sizeable loft that could double as an office space. You will not want to miss this home! Just minutes away from PTI airport, dining and shopping. Schedule your showing now!