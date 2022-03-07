3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $274,900

Enjoy one-level living in this beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home! Updates include freshly painted interior walls and cabinets, new flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and primary bathroom, light fixtures, ceiling fan, kitchen sink, faucets, hardware on cabinets, range hood, toilet, and more. The spacious fenced-in backyard has a new entry gate. The fridge, washer, and dryer are included with the property if the buyer wishes.