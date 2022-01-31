 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $275,000

SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY Jan 28. ALL OFFERS IN BY SAT 1/29/22, 8pm. Home with fenced backyard overlooking water. 2018 Remodeled Kitchen w/Quartz counter-top and butcher block, 2012 -30 yr Roof with Architectural Shingles, 2019 New Flooring, Remodeled Master bath w/heated floors, tile & wifi speakers, 2016 New Gas Water Heater, screened in back porch (new roof 2018) and new flooring. Large, wired workshop, finished basement w/gas fireplace. Large Oversized garage, Will be Professionally Cleaned by Closing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert