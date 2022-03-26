 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $275,000

This brick townhouse is as cute as can be and the location is wonderful! Close to downtown, I-73, and so much more. Corner unit providing tons of natural light and large patio with privacy fence. High end laminate wood floors, open floor plan, with large kitchen with granite counters, kitchen island with electricity, stainless steel appliances, and bar seating. Built in entertainment unit with tons of storage in living room. Primary bedroom on main floor with large closets and on suite bath. 2 large upstairs bedrooms with a shared bathroom with double vanities and a loft. Private patio with privacy fence.

