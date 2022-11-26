 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $277,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN ONE OF THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATIONS IN ALL OF GREENSBORO AND THE TRIAD AREA on a large .59 acre lot! This home has many beautiful features like a covered front porch, large deck, 10 FOOT CEILINGS, large pantry, attached carport with utility storage shed, LVP flooring throughout most of the home. Just one block from Wendover Ave, you are just MINUTES AWAY FROM ALL MAJOR SHOPPING AND HIGHWAYS. With an acceptable offer, Seller is offering a $2,500 CREDIT FOR BUYER to purchase new appliances or to use as credit towards closing costs!!! *Current Tax rate only reflects the land value.* Welcome to your new home.

