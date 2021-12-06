 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $279,900

You will be impressed by soaring ceiling in inviting Living room~Primary bedroom on main level~Eat-in Kitchen overlooks beautiful Backyard~Relaxing Patio with gorgeous stonework~ Freshly painted~NEW bathroom vanities~NEW LVP flooring~NEW Carpet in bedrooms~Coveted Cul-De-Sac setting~Convenient Triad location.

