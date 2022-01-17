Lovely, totally updated home on large, level lot. Near everything you'll need! Updates throughout including flooring, paint, all baths, fabulous kitchen! Great room with fireplace, large living area as well as a large dining area. Beautiful sunroom can be accessed from Primary BR, Den/Office, or back hallway. Roof 2019. Fenced for pets and privacy! Low county taxes too!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A weather system now over the Pacific Ocean is eventually expected to dive south from western Canada. “I’d say there’s better than a 50-50 chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday,” said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced in a message to district employees today that she will be leaving at the end of the academic year to take a job with The Innovation Project.
Drivers told police that the suspects — traveling in two different vehicles — were attempting to box them in prior to approaching their cars.
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the body, which was found Sunday afternoon.
At 1:44 p.m., Greensboro police officers responded to a call about the shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Board of Health will vote to decide whether to enact a countywide, and controversial, mask mandate that includes all of the cities and towns in Guilford. "I'm just asking people to listen to the health professionals," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the board.
The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted.
Snow expected to start falling overnight Saturday.
The latest projections from the National Weather Service call for 1.2 inches of snow by 7 a.m. on Sunday, with more precipitation expected to continue throughout the day and into the night.