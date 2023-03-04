Rare Opportunity in the Elms at Manchester in Greensboro! Priced Under Tax Value! This Home is over 3,000 Sq Ft with a 2 car Garage. Super Open Floor Plan on the Main Level, Great for Entertaining. Large Formal Dining Room with Beautiful Flooring. The Kitchen is open to the Breakfast Area and Living Room, and opens to the Screened Porch and Backyard with Fence. The Home has 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, and each Bedroom has a Large Closet. The Primary Bathroom has been upgraded by the Seller with a Heated Tile Floor. See Agent Only.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $284,900
