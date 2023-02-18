Location, location, location! Welcome home to this beautiful 3 BD/2 BA home on a quiet 2.53 acres! This home features a marvelous dine-in kitchen with a huge island. The spacious primary bedroom features a large en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find floored attic that could be easily finished into additional living area. The large back deck is perfect for grilling, entertaining, or morning coffee! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $285,000
