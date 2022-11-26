3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $285,000

Feels like NEW!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is packed beautiful custom selections. The kitchen boasts Hargrove Espresso cabinets, Luna Pearl Granite countertops, stainless appliances, oversized island w/bar seating and pendant lights! This open floorplan is great for entertaining! On the main level you will find a bonus room, spacious kitchen, large dining area and an oversized great room.. Outside, you will find a spacious yard with an oversized patio. On the second floor you will find all of the spacious bedrooms and a loft area. The primary bedroom has an ensuite with dual vanity, 5' shower and an oversized closet. Schedule your showing today! Looking for a community that has it all? Please see attached info.