3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,900

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom like new dream home in Reedy Fork Ranch. Warm and inviting entry leads into open concept living. Immaculate kept home with many updates. Beautiful light and bright kitchen with granite counter tops and bar seating island. Oversized primary suite with walk in closet. Designated office downstairs, extra flex space loft upstairs. Privacy fenced backyard. Reedy Fork Community offers walking trials, community pool, playground, and more!

