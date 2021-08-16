Open House Sunday 8/15 2-4pm!!Don't miss this wonderful 1800 sq feet brick ranch with a huge over 1400sq foot unfinished basement in Sedgefield Lakes! Seasonal lake views! New windows let in lots of natural light! Many new updates including fresh paint, light fixtures, some plumbing fixtures, new garage door and opener. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, beautiful new quartz counters with a custom butcher block, and new recessed lighting! Sunroom could be used as a dining room or flex space. Brand new deck out back overlooks a huge lot and a large storage building! Wood and tile floors throughout. 2 FPs. Closets have wonderful built-ins plus a large cedar closet in the hall. Baths have tile floors; tile shower in Master and tiled tub/shower combo in hall bath. New landscaping and walkway in front. Huge 2 car backload garage! Basement for workshop or storage galore; has an in-wall gas heater and window AC unit! HVAC replaced in 2020
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $290,000
