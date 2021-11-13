 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $291,990

New Construction in Beautiful Reedy Fork community DR Horton's popular Vivian floor plan with 2196 sqft of home with open concept design. Your new home opens to flex room that can be used as a formal DR, LR, or office space. The spacious Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry & window over the sink. Your eat-in Kitchen has an island w/power outlet making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. All three bedrooms and loft space are located on 2nd floor w/a Laundry room & linen closet conveniently located in the hallway. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceilings with large walk in closest, en-suite bathroom with double sink, large standup shower and own separate linen closet. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One year builder warranty& 10 year structural warranty included. Your new home is equipped Smart Home package! Schedule a tour of Mingo Point today.

