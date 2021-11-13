The Vivian is a 2196 square foot home w/an open floor plan. The spacious Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry & with modern cabinets. Your eat-in Kitchen has an island w/power outlet making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. All three bedrooms and Loft space are located on 2nd floor w/a Laundry room & linen closet conveniently located in the hallway. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks, large walk in shower & its own linen closet! One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $292,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
Fights broke out in the parking lot while officers from several agencies tried to contain the crowd and provide help, authorities said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
The accident occurred on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass, police said.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
Tuesday's vote followed what school board members referred to as thousands of emails from district staff to the school board calling for bonuses.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue and were able to locate two victims later in the High Point area.
North Carolina legislative Republicans passed redistricting maps Thursday to be used in elections from 2022 to 2030 for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House.
Dear Annie: I’ve been in a relationship with “Jason” since April 2001. We got engaged in 2007. I lived apart from him with my three kids as th…
Officers discovered the victim while responding to a call about a shooting in the area.