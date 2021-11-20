Lot 56, The Vivian is a 2196 square foot home w/an open floor plan. The spacious Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry & with modern cabinets. Your eat-in Kitchen has an island w/power outlet making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. All three bedrooms and Loft space are located on 2nd floor w/a Laundry room & linen closet conveniently located in the hallway. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks, large walk in shower & its own linen closet! One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $293,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police.
The “Aggie STEAM Academy” would emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The other driver involved was charged with driving while impaired, according to authorities.
The congressman recently announced he would run for the new 13th District, a seat many assumed N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore would seek.
- Updated
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
The 8-0 vote Monday evening by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in their capacity as the Board of Health — marked the end of a sometimes contentious rule that had its origins in the mid-August wave of the COVID-19 delta variant.
The structure fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Eden police.
No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.
The robbery attempt occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious odor, materials at apartment lead to closure of Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro police say
The road between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive has since reopened, police said.