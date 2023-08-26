NEW NEIGHBORHOOD – Villas at Strawberry Creek by Windsor Homes! PENNSYLVANIA floorplan has a bright, spacious Primary bedroom with Sitting area, two additional bedrooms and laundry on second floor. Kitchen open to Dining and Great with sugar cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, grey quartz countertops and vented gas range. Wide one-car garage, patio with storage building. Walking distance to Proehlific Park Sports Center, minutes from Battleground and New Garden shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 76 is in preconstruction, North facing, estimated ready for close SPRING 2024. Photos and virtual tour are representative of floorplan, not decorator selections and are similar to what will be built. Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit the Open House/Model.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $294,750
