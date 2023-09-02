Welcome home to your fantastic, move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in the Villages of Reedy Fork – Creeks Bend! Upon entering, this stunning and freshly painted abode opens to a spacious living and dining room that is adjacent to a kitchen with built-in island, pantry, breakfast area, and tons of cabinet storage. Upstairs you will find all 3 roomy bedrooms with ceiling fans, a wonderfully sized dual vanity bathroom, and a large laundry room. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, an ensuite bathroom with a double vanity sink and a massive walk-in closet. Home is alarm ready with ring doorbell, heavy duty storm door, exterior accent lighting, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace and a spacious backyard that is completely privacy fenced with patio. Just a minute’s walk to Reedy Fork Elementary School, the community club house/neighborhood pool, playground, tennis courts, walking trails and much more. Do not miss out, call today and schedule your showing!