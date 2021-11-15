 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $294,990

Lot 22, The Vivian is a 2196 square foot home w/an open floor plan. Your new home opens to a flex room that can be used as a formal DR, LR, or office space. The spacious Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry & window over the sink. Your eat-in Kitchen has light gray cabinets with an island w/power outlet making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. All three bedrooms and Loft space are located on 2nd floor w/a Laundry room & linen closet conveniently located in the hallway. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks, large walk in shower & its own linen closet! Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package!

