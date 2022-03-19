 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $295,000

Feels like NEW!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is packed beautiful custom updates. The kitchen boasts truffle salerno birch cabinets, pearl soapstone laminate countertops, stainless appliances, oversized island w/bar seating and pendant lights! This open floorplan is great for entertaining. On the main level you will find a bonus room, spacious kitchen, large dining area and the great room with a gas fireplace all connected by custom arched openings. Outside, you will find a spacious yard with an oversized patio. On the second floor you will find all of the spacious bedrooms and a loft area. The primary bedroom has tray ceilings, ensuite and an oversized closet. Schedule your showing today! Looking for a community that has it all? Please see attached info.

