All New Construction ready for new owners. Lovely 3 bed 2 bath located near UNCG. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Vaulted Ceiling in Great Room/Kitchen/Dining and in Large Primary Bedroom. Beautiful Kitchen boasts Lovely Shaker Style Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances and a Large Peninsula that includes a Sink and Bar Dining. Inviting Wide Covered Front Porch, and a Concrete Driveway. Make this home yours today! Tax Value TBD. Showings Start Friday August 4! Inside Photos Coming.