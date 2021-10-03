 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $295,000

Fully Renovated 3BR, 2.5BA home w/ NEW granite counters, stylish NEW cabinets and NEW appliances! Spacious Living room w/ gas fireplace. Original hardwood floors! NEW carpet upstairs, hardwood floor in LARGE master's suite and NEW master's shower! Freshly painted throughout. Tilt-in windows for easy cleaning! Access to entertaining deck from kitchen or living room! Fully fenced backyard. Located in quiet neighborhood w/ shops & restaurants close by!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News