3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $295,000

Welcome home! This home offers 2 living spaces on the main level. Open layout from living room to dining room. Kitchen offers breakfast nook and view of the backyard. Kitchen opens up to den with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Backyard and garage access in den. Large primary bedroom suite offers garden tub, separate shower, and ample closet space. Spacious second and third bedrooms also with large closets. Bonus loft area with attached attic access with tons of additional storage. Don't miss this corner lot opportunity!