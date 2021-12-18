 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $296,490

Lot 56, The Vivian is a 2196 square foot home w/an open floor plan. The spacious Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry & with modern cabinets. Your eat-in Kitchen has an island w/power outlet making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. All three bedrooms and Loft space are located on 2nd floor w/a Laundry room & linen closet conveniently located in the hallway. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks, large walk in shower & its own linen closet! One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

