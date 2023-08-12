Talk about a HUGE WALK IN CLOSET just for you! Newly built Shane plan is sure to please with the openness you desire featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths & ALL Walk- in closets! Combined great room/Dining room, kitchen w/island & breakfast area to include Ornamental granite countertops, Cane Sugar cabinetry and stainless appliances. It doesn't stop there; upstairs is an Owner's Suite to die for! Spacious w/vaulted ceiling & did I mention the HUGE Walk-in closet? Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.