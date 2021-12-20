 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $297,390

Our most popular plan! The Vivian accommodates over 2230 square feet while boasting an open floor plan. Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen offers an island that overlooks into the family room where all the action happens! The Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Smart home package included!

