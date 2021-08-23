3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $297,500

SELLER OFFERING $2500 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER!!! Rare opportunity to own a 3 bedroom 2100sf+/- with seasonal lake views, 2 balconies, direct access to oversized 2 car garage with built-in workbench and cabinets. Walk into the foyer and just a few steps up to the main level. Open concept floorplan flows nicely with clean clear spaces bright and cheerful. Huge primary suite with 14x9 sitting area. Kitchen equipped with lots of stylish white cabinetry and plenty of food prep space opens to large keeping room 16x11. Plenty of space for everyone! Enjoy the features of care-free living - HOA includes all exterior maintenance. Appliances included - washer& dryer, new refrigerator. Ideal location just minutes from downtown and close to new Urban Loop. Move in ready!