3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,000

A Rare Find in the Friendly Guilford Hills Neighborhood, this Property is Close to Downtown, Midtown, Fabulous Restaurants, Great Schools, Shopping Galore and Public Parks. This Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Gracewood Home Has Both Style and Functionality, Including a New Roof in 2021. Boasting a Floor Plan That Was Made for Today's Living, There is Plenty of Room for Everyone Including a Home Office or Home Schooling Nook. The Property Sits on .26 Acres With a Fenced-in Back Yard and Idyllic Front Porch That Will Invite You Outdoors. With Plenty of Space to Entertain your friends, This is The Perfect Setting for the New Owners to Call Home. This One Will Go Fast!

