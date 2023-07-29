Last unit available in this popular new community! Two-Level Townhome living with luxury finishes without the luxury price tag. This home is sure to wow with custom 8-ft islands overlooking quaker cabinets and stylish satin brass kitchen finishes. Half bath downstairs for guests and two full baths upstairs for each bedroom. Enjoy a spacious walk-in closet in the primary suite and ensuite bath with double sinks and a walk-in shower. Protect your purchase with a 10-Year Home Warranty provided by the builder! Closing cost incentives available through our preferred lender! Centrally located on Friendly Avenue, just minutes from Quaker Village, Friendly Shopping Center, and I-73. CLOSING CREDIT AVAILABLE. Call for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The open houses are an opportunity for parents to meet their children's teachers and learn more about what's planned for the year.
Some North Carolina teachers are proving themselves in the classroom, but can't pass their licensure tests
Situation is actually keeping some good teachers from continuing in the profession, and harming the state's teacher pipeline, official at the …
Neither the Middle College at Bennett, nor Peeler Elementary had any remaining students.
The robbers did not take any jewelry and no one was injured.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide.