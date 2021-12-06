INGROUND POOL!!! Are you looking for 1-level living with your own peaceful, outdoor paradise? Look no further! This 3 bed/2 bath ranch home has its own private inground pool and hot tub in a fenced backyard! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in popular Woodridge just off Lake Jeanette. Two living spaces allow for endless possibilities. Huge den (11x28) with gas logs that looks out onto the pool! SS refrigerator, dryer, and Samsung front load washer convey. New roof 2021. New carpet in bedrooms 2021. New laminate flooring in living areas 2018. Some windows replaced reducing heating and AC bills. New Leaf guard gutters 2018. Exterior painted 2019. Kitchen updated 2014. Pool has been winterized and covered. Low HOA dues cover community pool (but you won't need it because you have your own!), tennis court, and clubhouse (rented for nominal fee). Conveniently located to 840, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and several parks and nature trails.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,900
