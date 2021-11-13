3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,900

Nearly new with a great location! This home was just built last year. It sits on a great lot with a common, natural area to the left and the lot to the rear has a pond which provides extra privacy. When you walk in, you are welcomed by waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring and an open floor plan. The large living room adjoins the dining area and the kitchen. The kitchen is surely, the focal point of the main floor; with white cabinets, granite countertops, large island which also has a bar for extra seating for eating. The sliding all glass doors take you to the back patio which is great for grilling plus you can pick vegetables from one of the raised gardens. Upstairs has a multi-use loft, as well as 3 bedrooms, including the primary suite. The primary suite has a very open feel with the vaulted ceiling and windows overlooking the backyard. The en-suite bathroom has a double vanity with a large walk-in shower.