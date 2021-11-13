 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,900

Nearly new with a great location! This home was just built last year. It sits on a great lot with a common, natural area to the left and the lot to the rear has a pond which provides extra privacy. When you walk in, you are welcomed by waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring and an open floor plan. The large living room adjoins the dining area and the kitchen. The kitchen is surely, the focal point of the main floor; with white cabinets, granite countertops, large island which also has a bar for extra seating for eating. The sliding all glass doors take you to the back patio which is great for grilling plus you can pick vegetables from one of the raised gardens. Upstairs has a multi-use loft, as well as 3 bedrooms, including the primary suite. The primary suite has a very open feel with the vaulted ceiling and windows overlooking the backyard. The en-suite bathroom has a double vanity with a large walk-in shower.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community
Local

Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community

Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News