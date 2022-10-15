3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,999

Curb appeal, CORNER lot, Stone Front porch, Not close to neighbors, Sunroom. Accepting highest and best offers. This home is a GEM!!! Working from home? This is the perfect home for you. Beautiful office space at front of home. Extras: High ceilings, garden tub in master. Tray ceiling in master, sitting area in master, crown molding on kitchen cabinets. ROOMY Laundry room upstairs. Elementary school within community. Close to major highways: US 29, I-85, and I-40.