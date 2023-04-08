NEW NEIGHBORHOOD - Villas at Strawberry Creek by Windsor Homes! INDIANA floorplan (end unit) with Primary Bedroom on main. Kitchen has grey cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, blanco matrix quartz countertops and vented gas range. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main. Two Bedrooms, Loft and Finished Storage/Office room upstairs. One-Car Garage, Patio with Storage Building. Walking distance to Proehlific Park Sports Center, minutes from Battleground and New Garden shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 40 is almost complete, East facing, estimated ready for close APR/MAY '23. Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit. Photos and virtual tour are representative of floorplan, not decorator selections.