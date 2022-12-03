 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $309,000

This beautiful home boasts charming curb appeal that you will fall in love with from the moment you drive up! Why build when this one is ready to go?! An incredible kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and granite countertops is ready for use from the day you move in. Sit at the table or grab a chair at the island bar for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The master suite - featuring vaulted ceiling, large windows and two walk-in closets, is what you have been searching for! Professional sod landscaping installed all around the house and added covered 11X27 porch to enjoy and relax after work.

