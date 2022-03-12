 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $310,000

Coming Soon! Beautiful home in Reedy Fork Ranch. Arched doorways accent the welcoming, warm home entry. An open floor plan and screened in porch, make entertaining a breeze. Looking for a first floor primary bedroom? It's here! Need an office space? It's here! There is nothing to do but move in! Convenient to shopping, eating and community parks. Don't wait to make this your new home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cone adds second free-standing emergency department in Guilford
Local

Cone adds second free-standing emergency department in Guilford

Cone officials said they anticipate treating broken bones, pneumonia and chest pain among other ailments. Anyone who requires a hospital stay will be transferred elsewhere. “We still can treat any and all emergencies that come through the door,” said Dr. Courtney Horton, medical director of the facility. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert